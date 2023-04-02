SRH vs RR: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And More

Here is everything you need to know about IPL 2023 match no.4

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 4: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

SunRisers Hyderabad will kick off their IPL campaign at their home ground by facing Rajasthan Royals.

Date

Match no.4 of IPL 2023 will be played on Sunday, April 2. This will be the first match of Sunday's doubleheader.

Time

The SRH vs RR match will be played at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

The 4th match of IPL 2023 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs RR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 16, Won by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): 8, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 8.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (capt), Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen

More Stories

SRH vs RR: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Not Happy With Google Chrome? Here Are 7 Alternative Browsers To Try

LSG vs DC: 6 Players To Watch Out For
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe