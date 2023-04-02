SRH vs RR: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And More

Here is everything you need to know about IPL 2023 match no.4
SunRisers Hyderabad will kick off their IPL campaign at their home ground by facing Rajasthan Royals.
Match no.4 of IPL 2023 will be played on Sunday, April 2. This will be the first match of Sunday's doubleheader.
The SRH vs RR match will be played at 3:30 pm IST.
The 4th match of IPL 2023 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Matches Played: 16, Won by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): 8, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 8.
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (capt), Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen