SRH vs RR: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Here are our picks for the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.
SunRisers Hyderabad will play against the Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 2. Out of the 16 matches played between SRH and RR, both teams have won 8 matches each.
Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap last season for scoring most runs in the tournament. The wicket-keeper batter has had a good start to the year 2023 and he will look to carry the same in the IPL as well.
After he took world cricket by storm, Harry Brook was signed for Rs 13.25 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad. The England batter is expected to play a key role in the middle order for SRH.
Sanju Samson was the player of the match when the two teams met last season. He scored 55 runs off 27 balls. He will look to replicate his match winning knock once again on Sunday.
The pacer took 22 wickets last season which helped him to get into India's T20 team. Malik has just played 17 IPL games and he is a player to watch out for this IPL.
Last season, the leg spinner was crucial in helping the Rajasthan Royals reach the final. He took 27 wickets in 17 games including a 5-wicket haul. His partnership with R Ashwin will be crucial for the Royals this year as well.
Washington Sundar is one of the best all-rounders in India currently. However, he has not been able to maximize his potential due to injuries. This year, he will be a crucial part of the SRH squad.