SRH vs PBKS: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are set to clash with each other in the second game of the doubleheader on April 9.
The second of the doubleheader on April 9 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Matches Played: 20, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 13, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 7
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Marco Jansen, Washinton Sundar, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.