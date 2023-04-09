SRH vs PBKS: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are set to clash with each other in the second game of the doubleheader on April 9.

IPL 2023, Match 14: SRH vs PBKS

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are set to face each other in match no.14 of IPL 2023.

Date

The SRH vs PBKS clash is scheduled for Sunday. April 9.

Time

The second of the doubleheader on April 9 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs PBKS Head-To-Head in IPL

Matches Played: 20, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 13, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 7

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Marco Jansen, Washinton Sundar, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

