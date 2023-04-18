SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

MI Captain Rohit Sharma is expected to play and lead his side against Aiden Markram-led SRH.
In match no.25 of IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash against the Mumbai Indians. On the IPL points table, MI and SRH are on the 8th and 9th position respectively. Both teams have played four matches in the tournament so far and have four points each.
SRH vs MI match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 18.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians contest is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is the venue for Tuesday's IPL match.
Matches Played: 19, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 9, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 10.
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrick Klassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.