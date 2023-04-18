SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

MI Captain Rohit Sharma is expected to play and lead his side against Aiden Markram-led SRH.

IPL 2023, Match 25: SRH vs MI

In match no.25 of IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash against the Mumbai Indians. On the IPL points table, MI and SRH are on the 8th and 9th position respectively. Both teams have played four matches in the tournament so far and have four points each.

Date

SRH vs MI match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 18.

Time

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians contest is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is the venue for Tuesday's IPL match.

SRH vs MI Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 19, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 9, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 10.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrick Klassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

