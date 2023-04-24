SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

IPL 2023: All you need to know about match no.34 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2023, Match 34: SRH vs DC

In match no.34 of the Indian Premier League, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Delhi Capitals. Both the teams are stranded at the bottom of the points table. Delhi has lost 5 out of their 6 matches while Hyderabad has lost 4 out of 6.

Date

The SRH vs DC match will be played on Monday, April 24.

Time

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs DC Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 21, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 11, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Norjte, Ishant Sharma.

