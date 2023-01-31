Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 Launched In India; Check Features

Sony’s new high-end music player, Walkman NW-ZX707 has recently been launched in India.
Sony has recently launched a high-end Android-based music player, the Walkman NW-ZX707, as the successor to the highly popular series of Sony’s Signature Walkman music players.
The newly launched Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 is currently available to purchase on Headphone Zone, an online store focusing on the sale of headphones and audiophile equipment. The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 has been launched at a price of ₹69,990.
The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 comes with a big 5-inch display screen with an android-based system and the device has an effective battery life of 25 hours, as advertised by Sony. The device takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge via USB-C.
This new audio player from Sony has been certified to play the highest quality and formats of audio, including DSD format. The device comes with technologies like DSD Remastering Engine, and S-Master HX digital amp technology allowing for high-quality music playback.
The new Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 features Edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate which allow for real-time upscaling of digital music files to enhance the quality and clarity of the audio.
The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 is based on Android 12 and also has WiFi connectivity. The device also has a storage capacity of 64 GB for keeping audio and music files on it.