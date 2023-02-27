Shivamogga Airport: All You Need To Know About This New Karnataka Airport

Today, PM Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. Check out everything you need to know about the airport.
The Shivamogga Airport is constructed on 663 acres of land with a ₹ 449 crore investment. Former CM B S Yediyurappa laid the foundation in June 2020.
The Greenfield domestic airport in Shivamogga was built under the center’s UDAN scheme, which aims to make air travel economical for everyone.
The airport's passenger terminal building can accommodate 300 passengers per hour and 7200 people daily.
The airport has a fire station building, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, taxiway, peripheral road, approach road and compound wall.
After Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport, the airport in Shivamogga will be the ninth in Karnataka and have the state's longest runway.
The airport's runway, which is 3,200 metres after Kempe Gowda International airport in Bengaluru, is made to accommodate aircraft of the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 types as well as turbo props like ATR-72.
According to a government statement, the airport will increase Shivamogga's connection and accessibility, as well as that of other nearby areas in the Malnad region.
In addition, the new Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur railway line and the Koteganguru railway coaching depot will both have their foundation stones laid by the Prime Minister in Shivamogga. PM Modi will also launch many roads development projects as well.
The Prime Minister will also be inaugurating water supply projects costing more than 2,500 crores in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission.