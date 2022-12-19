Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs Canara Bank vs PNB vs Axis Bank

Check out the latest FD interest rates for senior citizens for the following banks: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis & Canara Bank

Updated On 19 Dec 2022

SBI Senior Citizens FD 

For senior citizens, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers FD interest rates between 3.50% and 7.25% on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

HDFC Bank Senior Citizens FD 

HDFC Bank offers FD interest rates between the ranges of 3.50% to 7.50% for senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

ICICI Bank Senior Citizens FD 

ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates between 3.50% to 7.10% for senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Canara Bank Senior Citizens FD 

Canara Bank provides FD interest rates between 3.25% to 7.50% for senior citizens for tenures in the range of 7 days to 10 years.

Punjab National Bank Senior Citizens FD 

The Punjab National Bank is offering FD interest rates of 4.00% to 7.50% for senior citizens across tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

Axis Bank Senior Citizens FD

Axis Bank is offering FD interest rates between 3.50% to 7.25% for senior citizens between the tenures of 7 days to 10 years.

