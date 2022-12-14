SBI vs IOB vs Kotak vs YES Bank: Check Latest FD Rates Post Repo Rate Hike

Check out the latest FD rates for SBI, IOB, Yes Bank and Kotak after the recent repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India.
SBI is offering FD rates of 3.00% to 6.75% for general citizens and 3.50% to 7.25% for senior citizens across various FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
IOB is providing FD rates of 3.75% to 6.55% for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens are provided an extra 0.50% rate.
Kotak Mahindra Bank offers FD rates from 2.75% to 6.50% for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an additional 0.50% interest on top of the base rate.
Yes Bank offers fixed deposit rates of between 3.25% and 7% for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an extra 0.50% additional interest rate.