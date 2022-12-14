SBI vs IOB vs Kotak vs YES Bank: Check Latest FD Rates Post Repo Rate Hike

Check out the latest FD rates for SBI, IOB, Yes Bank and Kotak after the recent repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India.

Updated On 14 Dec 2022

SBI FD Rates 

SBI is offering FD rates of 3.00% to 6.75% for general citizens and 3.50% to 7.25% for senior citizens across various FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

IOB Bank FD Rates

IOB is providing FD rates of 3.75% to 6.55% for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens are provided an extra 0.50% rate.

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers FD rates from 2.75% to 6.50% for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an additional 0.50% interest on top of the base rate.

Yes Bank FD Rates

Yes Bank offers fixed deposit rates of between 3.25% and 7% for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an extra 0.50% additional interest rate.

