SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs IndusInd vs Axis vs Yes Bank: Latest Personal Loan Interest Rates

Looking for a personal loan to suit your needs? Always check the interest rates and processing fees before choosing one
ICICI Bank offers interest rates ranging from 10.75% to 19.00% per annum on personal loans depending on the duration and the loan amount.
Processing Fee: 2.5% of the loan amount.
HDFC Bank provides personal loan interest rates starting from 10.50% and going up to 21.00% per annum, depending on the duration and the loan amount.
Processing Fee: 2.5% of the loan amount.
State Bank of India provides its customers with personal loan interest rates ranging from 9.60% to 15.65%.
Processing Fee: 1.5% plus tax of the total loan amount.
The personal loan interest rates offered by Yes Bank to its customers start from 10.00% and go up to 24.00%, depending on factors like loan duration and the amount.
Processing Fee: 2.5% plus tax of the total loan amount.
IndusInd Bank charges personal loan interest rates starting from 11.00% and going up to 16.75% per annum on the basis of the loan tenure and the amount.
Processing Fee: Around 3% of the total loan amount.
The personal loan interest rates charged by Axis Bank range from 12.00% to 21.00% per annum, depending on the loan tenure and how much loan you wish to take.
Processing Fee: 1.5% to 2% of the total loan amount.