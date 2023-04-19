SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card: Features And Benefits

Here is all you need to know about the SBI SimplyCLICK credit card and its benefits.
The SimplyCLICK credit card is an entry-level credit card from the State Bank of India. This credit card offers various benefits, especially for online shopping. Let’s look at the features and benefits offered by the SBI SimplyCLICK credit card.
With the SBI SimplyCLICK credit card, you will get an Amazon gift card worth ₹500 as a welcome gift on payment of the annual fee of ₹499 plus taxes.
With this credit card, you will get 10x reward points on online spends with Apollo 24x7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Eazydiner, and Netmeds, and 5x reward points on other online spends. On all other spends, you will earn 1 reward point per ₹100.
You can get a Cleartrip e-voucher worth ₹2,000 on annual online spends of ₹1 lakh. The same privilege will also be applicable on annual spends of ₹2 lakh.
With the SBI SimplyCLICK credit card, you get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver for each transaction between ₹500 and ₹3,000.
You can get the annual fee of ₹499 on your SimplyCLICK SBI card reversed in the subsequent year upon spending ₹1 lakh with the card.
The SBI SimplyCLICK card is accepted all over the world at over 24 million merchant outlets.
With Flexipay, you can convert your credit card transactions into easy monthly instalments. To do this, you will need to make purchases worth ₹2,500 or more using your SBI SimplyCLICK card and initiate Flexipay within 30 days of the purchase.
Annual fee (one-time): ₹499 plus taxes
Renewal fee (per annum): ₹499 plus taxes from the second year onwards