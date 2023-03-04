SBI Sarvottam Fixed Deposit Scheme: Features And Benefits

Learn about the SBI Sarvottam FD that can get you up to a 7.9% rate of interest.
SBI ‘Sarvottam’ is a Non-Callable Term Deposit that offers a higher Rate of Interest, without the pre-mature withdrawal facility.
Check out some of the features of this deposit scheme
SBI Sarvottam Deposit scheme is available for Resident Individuals and Non- Individual Customers, excluding Minors and NRI customers.
For SBI Sarvottam Deposit, the minimum deposit required for Retail is ₹15.01 lakhs, with a cap of ₹2 cr, while Bulk deposit starts at ₹2 cr, with the maximum amount being ₹5 cr.
SBI Sarvottam Deposit scheme tenure for both Retail and Bulk is 1 year or 2 years only.
The interest rate for Retail and Bulk deposits under SBI Sarvottam FD goes up to 7.6% with a 1-year tenure and up to 7.9% with a 2-year tenure.
Premature withdrawal or renewal is not permitted under the SBI Sarvottam Fixed Deposit scheme.
SBI Sarvottam Deposit scheme is available through the branch only.
Find out some of the benefits of this scheme
SBI Sarvottam FD scheme offers a higher rate than PPF, NSC, KVP, and other Post Office FD.
The SBI Sarvottam Fixed Deposit scheme comes with a short tenure of 1 and 2 years.
Senior citizens, staff, and staff senior citizens get an additional interest rate under the SBI Sarvottam Fixed Deposit scheme.
SBI Sarvottam scheme offers a Demand Loan against the deposit with an applicable margin.
Since SBI is a government-owned Bank, the SBI Sarvottam Fixed Deposit scheme becomes a safe and secure way to invest your money.