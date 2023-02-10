SBI Prime Credit Card: Features And Benefits

Check all you need to know about the SBI Prime Credit Card offered by the State Bank of India.
The SBI Prime Credit Card is a premium credit card offered by the State Bank of India. This credit card has various privileges in multiple categories like shopping, utility bill payments, travel bookings, etc. Let’s look at the features and benefits of the SBI Prime Credit Card.
With the SBI Prime Credit Card, you will get an e-gift voucher worth ₹3,000 as a welcome gift from top brands like Bata/Hush Puppies, Aditya Birla Fashion, Pantaloons, Yatra.com, and Shoppers Stop.
For every ₹100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores, and movies using the SBI Prime Credit Card, you will earn 10 reward points.
With the SBI Prime Credit Card, you can get a waiver of the renewal fee on annual spending of ₹3 Lakh using the card.
You can get a Pizza Hut e-voucher worth ₹1,000 by using the card for spends worth ₹50,000 in a calendar quarter.
On annual spends of ₹5 Lakh with the card, you can get an e-gift voucher worth ₹7,000 from Yatra.com or Pantaloons.
Enjoy free Trident Privilege Red Tier membership with the SBI Prime Credit Card along with 1,000 Welcome Points on registration. Additionally, you will get 1,500 Bonus Points on your first stay and ₹1,000 hotel credit on an extended night stay.
Enjoy free Club Vistara Silver membership with the SBI Prime Credit Card. For every ₹100 spent on Vistara flights, you will earn 9 Club Vistara Points. You will also get 1 upgrade voucher with this card.
Get 4 free visits to international priority pass lounges outside India per calendar year and 8 free visits to domestic lounges in India per calendar year.
On every ₹100 spent on your birthday using the SBI Prime Credit Card, you will earn 20 reward points.
Annual Fee (one time): ₹2,999 + taxes
Renewal Fee (per annum): ₹2,999 + taxes from the second year onwards
Add-on Fee (per annum): Nil