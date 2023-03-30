SBI Elite Credit Card: Get Free Movie Tickets, Club Vistara Membership, And More

Here’s all you need to know about the SBI Elite Credit Card and its various benefits.
The SBI Card Elite is a premium credit card offered by the State Bank of India. The Elite credit card offers various privileges across multiple categories like travel, dining, movies, etc. Let’s look at the features and benefits offered by the SBI Card Elite.
With the SBI Card Elite, you will get an e-gift voucher worth ₹5,000 as a welcome gift from top brands like Yatra, Hush Puppies, Bata, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Shoppers Stop.
With this credit card, you will get 5x reward points when you spend on dining, groceries, and departmental stores. On all other spends, except fuel, you will earn 2 reward points per ₹100 spent.
With the SBI Card Elite, you can earn up to 50,000 bonus reward points worth ₹12,500 per year.
You can earn 10,000 bonus reward points on achieving annual spending of ₹3 lakh. The same privilege will also be applicable on annual spends of ₹4 lakh.
Get free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year with this SBI credit card. The maximum discount offered is ₹250 per ticket for two tickets only.
With the SBI Card Elite, you can enjoy free Trident Privilege Red-Tier membership along with 1,000 welcome points on registration.
Enjoy free Club Vistara Silver membership with the SBI Card Elite along with one complimentary upgrade voucher.
Get two free visits to domestic airport lounges every quarter with this SBI credit card.
Enjoy complimentary membership to the Priority Pass Program worth $99 with the SBI Card Elite. You will get six complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year outside India (maximum two visits per quarter).
Annual Fee (one-time): ₹4,999 + taxes
Renewal Fee (per annum): ₹4,999 + taxes from the second year onwards