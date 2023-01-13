Samsung To Drop New Galaxy A Series Phone On January 18, Check Expected Specifications

Samsung is preparing to launch a new A series smartphone on January 18. Read on to know more details & specifications of the phone
One of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, Samsung is set to launch an A Series smartphone in India on January 18. Samsung has revealed this through a new promotional page for this yet unnamed Galaxy A series smartphone on their Indian website.
As per multiple technology and smartphone websites, there is a high possibility that the upcoming A series device will be the Samsung Galaxy A54, as seen in leaked renders and images. The smartphone will reportedly come in 3 colour options: black, burgundy and green.
The upcoming A series smartphone will reportedly have a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The A series smartphone will reportedly have an AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The upcoming smartphone will reportedly have an Octa-core 2.4 GHz Exynos chipset and the device would be running Samsung's One UI 5 on top of Android 13, out of the box. The unnamed A Series device will also reportedly support 5G.
The smartphone is likely to have 3 rear cameras, a 50 mp main camera sensor that supports 4k video, as well as an ultrawide lens and a macro lens. As for the front camera, it will reportedly be a 32 mp sensor.
The Galaxy A series smartphone will reportedly come with a 5100 mAh battery that Samsung claims will last for 2 days. Moreover, the supplied charger would be a 25 W fast charger.
Samsung's One UI 5 will allow for features such as the ability to personalise the lock screen, customise icons, and background with various colour options. The UI will also offer features such as split screen, quick share, and a privacy dashboard.