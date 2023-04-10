Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Everything We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to be launched this year.
Last year, Samsung skipped launching the S22 FE, a device many tech enthusiasts had been waiting for. However, there are reports online that Samsung is planning to launch the S23 FE in 2023.
As per multiple South Korean publications, there is a high likelihood that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might be launched during the last quarter of 2023.
Preliminary leaks suggest that the Samsung S23 FE will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, there are also rumours that it might be equipped with the Exynos 2200 SoC.
Leaks reveal that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have an upgraded 50 MP camera instead of the 12 MP sensor that was fitted on the previous S21 FE model.
As per the rumours, the Samsung S23 FE will come with two storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB, along with 8 GB of RAM.
As per SamMobile, a tech publication, the S23 FE will come with a standard 4,500 mAh battery along with fast charging support of either 25W or 45W, as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The publication SamMobile also revealed that the Samsung S23 FE may possibly be priced at $599 internationally, or approximately ₹49,000.