Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Everything We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to be launched this year.

Updated On 4:50 PM IST

Samsung S23 FE Launch

Last year, Samsung skipped launching the S22 FE, a device many tech enthusiasts had been waiting for. However, there are reports online that Samsung is planning to launch the S23 FE in 2023.

When Will The S23 FE Be Launched?

As per multiple South Korean publications, there is a high likelihood that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might be launched during the last quarter of 2023.

Samsung S23 FE SoC

Preliminary leaks suggest that the Samsung S23 FE will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, there are also rumours that it might be equipped with the Exynos 2200 SoC.

Camera

Leaks reveal that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have an upgraded 50 MP camera instead of the 12 MP sensor that was fitted on the previous S21 FE model.

Memory And RAM

As per the rumours, the Samsung S23 FE will come with two storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB, along with 8 GB of RAM.

Battery And Charging

As per SamMobile, a tech publication, the S23 FE will come with a standard 4,500 mAh battery along with fast charging support of either 25W or 45W, as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price

The publication SamMobile also revealed that the Samsung S23 FE may possibly be priced at $599 internationally, or approximately ₹49,000.

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 10

Amul vs Nandini Row: What Has Happened So Far?

Full List of Hat-Tricks In IPL: From L Balaji To Rashid Khan
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe