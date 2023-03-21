Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Launch On March 24: Expected Price & Specs

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's upcoming 5G smartphone.
The Samsung F14 5G is expected to come with a large IPS LCD 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy F14 5G is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of around ₹15,000. The price may go up for variants with upgraded features.
As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy F14 will have a 50 MP main camera on the rear with LED flash and the front camera will be a 13 MP sensor.
The smartphone is expected to come with an Exynos 1330 (5nm) SoC, an Octa-core CPU and Mali-G68 MP2 GPU.
As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be available in RAM options of 4 GB and 6 GB, as well as internal memory options of 64 GB and 128 GB.
The Samsung F14 5G will come with Android 13 out of the box, along with Samsung’s proprietary One UI 5 on top.
Samsung has advertised that the Galaxy F14 5G will come equipped with a large 6000 mAh battery that will last 2 days. Moreover, the device will reportedly come with a 25W fast charger.