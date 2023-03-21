Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Launch On March 24: Expected Price & Specs

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's upcoming 5G smartphone.

Samsung F14 5G Display

The Samsung F14 5G is expected to come with a large IPS LCD 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung F14 5G Price

The Galaxy F14 5G is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of around ₹15,000. The price may go up for variants with upgraded features.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Cameras

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy F14 will have a 50 MP main camera on the rear with LED flash and the front camera will be a 13 MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Processor and GPU

The smartphone is expected to come with an Exynos 1330 (5nm) SoC, an Octa-core CPU and Mali-G68 MP2 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G RAM and Memory

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be available in RAM options of 4 GB and 6 GB, as well as internal memory options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

Samsung F14 5G Operating System

The Samsung F14 5G will come with Android 13 out of the box, along with Samsung’s proprietary One UI 5 on top.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Battery and Charging

Samsung has advertised that the Galaxy F14 5G will come equipped with a large 6000 mAh battery that will last 2 days. Moreover, the device will reportedly come with a 25W fast charger.

