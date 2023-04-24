Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th Birthday: 7 Unbeaten Records By The Master Blaster

During his 24-year international cricket career, Sachin has broken several records. Here are 7 such records that remain unbeaten.

Most Test Matches Played

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only cricketer to play 200 Test matches in his career.

Most Runs Scored In International Cricket

The Master Blaster also holds the record for smashing the most runs (34,357 runs) in international cricket.

Longest ODI Career

Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI cricket career spanned 22 years and 91 days. He made his ODI cricket debut on December 18, 1989, and ended his career on March 18, 2012.

Most Runs In Men’s Cricket World Cup

Tendulkar has played six editions of the ICC Cricket World Cups during his career and holds the record for being the only player to smash over 2,000 runs in the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Most Runs In A Single Edition Of The World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar also holds the record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup after smashing 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup.

Most ODI Runs In A Calendar Year

Sachin Tendulkar scored 1,894 ODI runs in 1998 in 33 innings.

Most Test Cricket Runs

Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs during his 200-match test cricket career.

