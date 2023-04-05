RR vs PBKS: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record and Predicted Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.8.
In IPL 2023's match no.8, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both the teams have got off to a winning start in the tournament.
The RR vs PBKS match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, April 5.
The contest between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The RR vs PBKS match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
Matches Played: 24, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 14, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 10.
Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif.
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.