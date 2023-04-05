RR vs PBKS: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record and Predicted Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.8.

Updated On 11:47 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 8: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

In IPL 2023's match no.8, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both the teams have got off to a winning start in the tournament.

Date

The RR vs PBKS match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, April 5.

Time

The contest between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The RR vs PBKS match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

RR vs PBKS Head-To-Head in IPL

Matches Played: 24, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 14, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 10.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

More Stories

4 Players Who Have Been Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 After Week 1

Check Latest Personal Loan Interest Rates Of These 6 Top Banks

Top 6 Mergers & Acquisitions In Banking Sector Since 2020
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe