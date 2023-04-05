RR vs PBKS: 5 Players To Watch Out For

Match 8 of IPL 2023 sees Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
RR opener began his IPL 2023 campaign with a bang. Buttler went on to score 54 runs off just 22 balls which laid the platform for middle order to take RR beyond the score of 200. Once again, RR will be relying heavily on him.
If there's one bowler who can stop The Buttler Mania then its Punjab's Arshdeep Singh, who bowled a superb match winning spelll against KKR by taking 3 wickets for just 19 runs in his 3 overs
Last season's Purple Cap winner started the tournament by picking up four wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will be a player to watch out for as Punjab batters have struggled against spin in the past.
The RR captain looked in prime form and went on to score 55 runs off just 32 balls and became the 3rd RR batsman to score 50+ runs along with Buttler and Jaiswal. He is another explosive batsman to watch out for.
The Sri Lankan batter started his tournament with a quickfire fifty against the Knight Riders. His aggressive approach will be crucial for Punjab Kings throughout the season.