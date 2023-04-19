RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The top 2 teams on the IPL points table will face off in match no.26 of the tournament.
It will be a battle of table toppers on Wednesday when the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in match no.26 of the Indian Premier League.
The RR vs LSG contest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 19.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The RR vs LSG match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Matches Played: 2: Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 0
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi