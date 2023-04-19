RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The top 2 teams on the IPL points table will face off in match no.26 of the tournament.

IPL 2023, Match 26: RR vs LSG

It will be a battle of table toppers on Wednesday when the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in match no.26 of the Indian Premier League.

Date

The RR vs LSG contest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 19.

Time

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The RR vs LSG match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs LSG Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2: Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 0

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

