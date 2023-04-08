RR vs DC: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here is everything you need to know about match no.11 of IPL 2023.
In match number of 11 of IPL 2023, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals. While the Royals lost their last game against Punjab by just 5 runs, the Capitals are yet to win a game this season.
The Rajasthan vs Delhi clash will be the first of the two matches to be played on Saturday, April 8.
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at 3:30 pm IST.
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati which is also the second home ground for the Rajasthan Royals will host its second match of the season.
Matches Played: 26, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 13, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 13.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Joe Root, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen.
David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya.