RR vs DC: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here is everything you need to know about match no.11 of IPL 2023.

Updated On 8:30 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 11: RR vs DC

In match number of 11 of IPL 2023, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals. While the Royals lost their last game against Punjab by just 5 runs, the Capitals are yet to win a game this season.

Date

The Rajasthan vs Delhi clash will be the first of the two matches to be played on Saturday, April 8.

Time

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati which is also the second home ground for the Rajasthan Royals will host its second match of the season.

RR vs DC Head-To-Head In IPL 2023

Matches Played: 26, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 13, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 13.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Joe Root, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya.

More Stories

MI vs CSK: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

7 Best Electric Scooters To Buy Under ₹1.5 Lakh

7 ZEE5 Web Series To Watch This Weekend
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe