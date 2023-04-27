RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The finalists of the inaugural season of IPL will face each other in a mouth-watering contest.

Updated On 10:17 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 37: RR vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals came out victorious when both these teams met earlier this season at Chepauk. CSK are the current table toppers and they will want to continue with the winning momentum. The Royals have lost their last two matches and they would like to come back to winning ways.

Date

Rajasthan Royals will face the Chennai Super Kings in match no.36 of the IPL on Thursday, April 27.

Time

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The RR vs CSK match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs CSK Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 28, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 13, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 15

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devditt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

