RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The finalists of the inaugural season of IPL will face each other in a mouth-watering contest.
Rajasthan Royals came out victorious when both these teams met earlier this season at Chepauk. CSK are the current table toppers and they will want to continue with the winning momentum. The Royals have lost their last two matches and they would like to come back to winning ways.
Rajasthan Royals will face the Chennai Super Kings in match no.36 of the IPL on Thursday, April 27.
The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The RR vs CSK match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Matches Played: 28, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 13, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 15
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devditt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana