Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023: All You Need To Know

RCB will face the table toppers RR in IPL 2023's match 32. Know the date, time, head-to-head record and more.

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 32: RCB vs RR

The tournament is nearing the half way stage and teams are fighting it out to reach the play-offs. In match no.32, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Rajasthan Royals.

Date

The RCB vs RR contest is the first of the double header on Sunday. April 23.

Time 

The RCB vs RR match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals contest.

RCB vs RR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 28, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 13, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 12, No Result: 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaishwal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

