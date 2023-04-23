Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023: All You Need To Know

RCB will face the table toppers RR in IPL 2023's match 32. Know the date, time, head-to-head record and more.
The tournament is nearing the half way stage and teams are fighting it out to reach the play-offs. In match no.32, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Rajasthan Royals.
The RCB vs RR contest is the first of the double header on Sunday. April 23.
The RCB vs RR match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals contest.
Matches Played: 28, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 13, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 12, No Result: 3
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaishwal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma