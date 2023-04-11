Rohit Sharma's MI vs David Warner's DC: 5 Players To Watch Out For

Match 16 sees DC take on MI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi
Match 16 of the Indian Premier League will witness two giants of IPL clash against each other to secure their first victory of this season.
Out of 32 encounters so far, Mumbai Indians have won 17 while Delhi Capitals have won 15.
In IPL 2022, these teams played each other twice - MI winning one and DC another
Now, lets take a look at the players to watch out for
Although DC have lost all of their 3 games, Warner has been in decent form with the bat and still sits 5th in the list of players with most runs in IPL 2023.
He will look to go after MI's weak bowling line-up and try to give DC a good start. He is our top-order batsman to watch out for
Another top-order batsman who hasn't fired on all cylinders this IPL but holds a good record against DC. In IPL 2022, Ishan scored 81 runs in 48 balls in their first match against DC and scored 48 runs in 35 balls in the second match against the same opponent. So clearly, he fancies DC's bowling line up.
South African batsman had come into the tournament with lot of hype after he scored the fastest century (121 runs in just 51 balls) in the history of PSL. He did get decent starts in couple of matches but failed to capitalise when needed. This could well be the match where we will witness his explosive batting considering the weak bowling line up of MI
MI's 'Million-dollar' man has been way below-par in the IPL so far. A lot was expected from this Aussie all-rounder before the start of IPL but MI fans have been left disappointed so far. He is our all-rounder of the match to watch out for
He is the only bowler to feature in our 'players to watch out for' list and that's because of the current bowling performance of both these teams who have failed make in-roads into the opposition's batting line-up.
Kuldeep also has a good record against MI having scalped 4 wickets in last year's IPL