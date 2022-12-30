Pele: All Of Brazilian Legend's Trophies, Awards, Titles

Lets have a look at the records and greatest achievements of Pele, one of the greatest the world has ever seen.
Three World Cups with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970)
10x Campeonato Paulista winner with Santos (1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969 and 1973)
Six time Brasileiro Serie A champion with Santos (1961, 1962, 1964, 1964, 1964, 1965 and 1968)
Four time Torneio Rio-Sao winner with Santos (1959, 1963, 1964 and 1966)
Two time Copa Libertadores winner with Santos (1962 and 1963)
Two time Intercontinental Cup winner with Santos (1962 and 1963)
One time Intercontinental Super Cup winner (1968)
One time NASL Soccer Bowl winner with the New York Cosmos (1977)
FIFA World Cup Best Young Player with Brazil in 1958.
FIFA World Cup All-Star team (1958 and 1970).
FIFA Player of the 20th Century.
International Football Hall of Fame.
Best player and top scorer of the Copa America 1959.
Top scorer of the Intercontinental Cup in 1962 and 1963.
Top scorer of the Copa Libertadores in 1965.
Copa America Historic Selection.
Campeonato Paulista top scorer with Santos (1957, 1958, 199,1960, 1961,1962,1963, 1964,1965, 1969, 1973).
South American Footballer of the Year in 1973.
NASL Most Valuable Player in 1976.
Member of the NASL All-Star team in 1975, 1976 and 1977.
Since 1994 he has been a member of the FIFA World Cup All-Time Team.
In 1997 he received the MARCA Leyenda.
Member of the World Team of the 20th Century.
Best player of the 20th century according to the IFFHS.
Best South American player of the 20th century according to IFFHS.