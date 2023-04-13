Realme Narzo N55 Launched: Check Specifications, Features, And Price

The Realme Narzo N55 was launched in India on Wednesday, April 12.
The Narzo N55 is available in two variants. The first comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB memory for ₹10,999, while the second one comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB memory and costs ₹12,999. The sale begins on April 18 on Amazon and the Realme website.
The Realme Narzo N55 comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 680 nits. The screen has a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.
The Narzo N55 comes with a 64 MP main camera sensor that can capture 1080p video at 30/60 fps. As for the front camera, the device is equipped with an 8 MP sensor.
As per the technical specifications, the Narzo N55 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G88 SoC, an octa-core CPU, and a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.
This smartphone comes with Android 13 out of the box. Moreover, the company’s own Realme UI 4.0 has been installed on top of Android 13.
The Realme Narzo N55 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 33W. The device comes in Black and Blue colour options.