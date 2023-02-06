Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola To Launch On February 10; Check Specs And Features

The limited edition Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G is set to launch in India on February 10. Read on to know the details

Updated On 06 Feb 2023

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola To Launch On February 10

Realme is set to launch a special limited Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro phone on February 10 in India. The original Realme 10 Pro 5G was launched back in December 2022 in the country.

Pre-Bookings Open With Special Prizes

Pre-Bookings for the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition have begun on Realme’s website and the bookings are open till 00:00 (midnight) on February 10, 2023. There are also special prizes for pre-booking including coupons, wireless speakers, smart watches, Coca-Cola figures and more.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Specs

The Coca-Cola edition is expected to have similar specs to the regular variant but with a unique dual-tone design on the back in iconic black and red Coca-Cola colours.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Display And UI

The limited edition Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola features a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the device has dual-SIM capability and runs on Realme UI 4.0 UI based on Android 13.

SoC And RAM

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with 8GB of RAM and an Adreno A619 GPU.

Rear And Front Cameras

This limited edition device is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor and a 16MP front-facing sensor for selfies.

Battery And Charging

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition will be powered by a large 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology that allows for up to 50% charging in just 20 minutes.

More Stories

BMC Budget 2023: 10 Key Highlights

8 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Using A Credit Card

Fuel Price Update: Check The Petrol And Diesel Prices As On February 06, 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe