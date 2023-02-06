Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola To Launch On February 10; Check Specs And Features

The limited edition Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G is set to launch in India on February 10. Read on to know the details
Realme is set to launch a special limited Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro phone on February 10 in India. The original Realme 10 Pro 5G was launched back in December 2022 in the country.
Pre-Bookings for the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition have begun on Realme’s website and the bookings are open till 00:00 (midnight) on February 10, 2023. There are also special prizes for pre-booking including coupons, wireless speakers, smart watches, Coca-Cola figures and more.
The Coca-Cola edition is expected to have similar specs to the regular variant but with a unique dual-tone design on the back in iconic black and red Coca-Cola colours.
The limited edition Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola features a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the device has dual-SIM capability and runs on Realme UI 4.0 UI based on Android 13.
The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with 8GB of RAM and an Adreno A619 GPU.
This limited edition device is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor and a 16MP front-facing sensor for selfies.
The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition will be powered by a large 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology that allows for up to 50% charging in just 20 minutes.