RD Interest Rates Of Top Banks: SBI, ICICI Bank, And More

Recurring deposits are a well-liked financial tool, particularly among the salaried and older people.
SBI Recurring deposit interest rates range from 6.8% to 7% for periods ranging from 12 months to 120 months.
On maturities ranging from 6 months to over 5 years and up to 10 years, this private sector lender is offering recurring deposit interest rates between 4.75% and 6.9%.
Recurring deposit interest rates from HDFC Bank range from 4.5% to 7% for durations of 6 months to 120 months.
The interest rates on recurring deposits offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank range from 6% to 6.2% for maturities ranging from 6 months to 10 years.
For terms between 6 months and 120 months, IDFC First Bank offers recurring deposit interest rates in the range of 5% to 7%.