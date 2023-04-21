RD Interest Rates Of Top Banks: SBI, ICICI Bank, And More

Recurring deposits are a well-liked financial tool, particularly among the salaried and older people.

Updated On 5:00 PM IST

State Bank Of India

SBI Recurring deposit interest rates range from 6.8% to 7% for periods ranging from 12 months to 120 months.

ICICI Bank

On maturities ranging from 6 months to over 5 years and up to 10 years, this private sector lender is offering recurring deposit interest rates between 4.75% and 6.9%.

HDFC Bank

Recurring deposit interest rates from HDFC Bank range from 4.5% to 7% for durations of 6 months to 120 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The interest rates on recurring deposits offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank range from 6% to 6.2% for maturities ranging from 6 months to 10 years.

IDFC First Bank

For terms between 6 months and 120 months, IDFC First Bank offers recurring deposit interest rates in the range of 5% to 7%.

More Stories

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss—April 21

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 21

Biggest Indian Names That Have Lost Legacy Twitter Blue Ticks
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe