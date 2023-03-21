RCB vs Mumbai Indians: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will take on Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in match 19th of the WPL in Mumbai.
Sciver-Brunt was dismissed for a golden duck against Delhi Capitals on March 20. Her performance will be vital for MI against RCB if they want to directly qualify for the final.
Sophie Devine unarguably played the innings of the WPL so far when she scored a match winning knock of 99 runs against Gujarat Giants. She is also the second highest run getter in the WPL with 266 runs in 7 games
Saika Ishaque will look to get back the Purple Cap from Sophie Ecclestone when she plays against the RCB today. The MI bowler has taken 12 wickets in 7 games so far.
The youngster from Karnataka has been impressive with both the bat and ball in the tournament. In RCB's last game vs Gujarat, she picked up 2 wickets while giving away only 17 runs.
After a big defeat against the Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai Indians will rely on their captain to lead from the front in a crucial game vs RCB.
The ever consistent all-rounder from Australia will look to end her campaign on a high when RCB faces Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.