RCB vs MI: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here is everything you need to know about IPL 2023 match no.5

Updated On 2:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 

Faf Du Plessis-led RCB will face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in match no.5 of the Indian Premier League.

Date

The RCB vs MI match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, April 2.

Time

The second of the doubleheader on April 2 will be played at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Match no.5 between RCB and MI will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB vs MI Head-To-Head in IPL

Matches Played: 32, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 13, Won by Mumbai Indians (RR): 19.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Reece Topley, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

