RCB vs LSG: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023 match no.15 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.
In match no.15 of the IPL, RCB will look to bounce back after a big defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG won their last game against Hyderabad and are currently 3rd on the IPL Points Table.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, April 10.
The RCB vs LSG contest will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.
RCB will host the Super Giants on their homeground at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), 0
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Vyshak Vijayakumar