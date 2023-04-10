RCB vs LSG: 5 Players To Watch Out For

Match 15 sees RCB take on LSG at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
RCB come into this match after a sub-par performance against KKR where they lost by 81 runs
LSG on the other hand come into this match on back of a comprehensive win against SRH where they won by 5 wickets
Out of the two matches played RCB have come out victorious in both these matches
RCB: 2
LSG: 0
The RCB captain started IPL 2023 with a bang scoring quick-fire 73 off 43 balls. Against KKR as well he got a good start but failed to capitalize. He is our top batsman to watch out for against LSG
The LSG all-rounder was the man-of-the-match against SRH after putting in a solid performance with both bat-and-ball, picking up 3 key wickets and scoring 34 runs off 23 balls. In a battle of all-rounders in both teams Pandya could well be the dark horse for LSG
Similar to Faf, Kohli has looked in good touch and could well destroy LSG bowlers in the same way he did against MI where he scored 83 runs off 49 balls. He is another of our top-order batsman to watch out for
So far, this tournament has been more about the top-order batsmen who have fared well in the tournament, and WI's all-rounder Mayers has been no different. He is 5th in the list of Orange cap contenders and could well look to exploit RCB's opening bowlers weaknesses
Another all-rounder in the list to watch out for is RCB's Michael Bracewell. He was promoted above Maxwell in the game against KKR and we could see that happening again to tackle spin options of Bishnoi and Pandya