RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers will once again play against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match no.36 of the Indian Premier League.
The last time these two teams played, KKR defeated RCB by 81 runs. RCB will look for a revenge when they play against the Knight Riders in match no.36 of the IPL. RCB is on the 5th position on the points table with 4 wins in 7 games while KKR are struggling at 8th position.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on Tuesday, April 26.
The RCB vs KKR contest will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm.
Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is the venue for today's match.
Matches Played: 31, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 17, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 14.
Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar. Impact player: Harshal Patel
N. Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, David Weise, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact player: Suyash Sharma