RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

IPL 2023, Match 36: RCB vs KKR

The last time these two teams played, KKR defeated RCB by 81 runs. RCB will look for a revenge when they play against the Knight Riders in match no.36 of the IPL. RCB is on the 5th position on the points table with 4 wins in 7 games while KKR are struggling at 8th position.