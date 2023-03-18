RCB vs Gujarat Giants: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Both teams have won their last match and will be looking to continue the winning momentum.

Updated On 12:00 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana

It has been a forgetful tournament for the RCB captain so far. Mandhana will be eagar to score some runs in the remaining two matches.

Ashleigh Gardner

The most expensive player of the WPL won the player of the match award for her performance vs Delhi Capitals. Gardner will look to replicate the same vs RCB on Saturday.

Renuka Singh Thakur

The star Indian pacer has failed to deliver with the ball in the tournament so far. With just 1 wicket in 6 matches so far, Renuka will hope to take a few more wickets.

Ellyse Perry

Despite a not-so-great performance from her team, the Australian legend has been terrific in the tournament. Perry has scored 205 runs and picked up 3 wickets in 6 games.

Laura Wolvaardt

Wolvaardt scored a match winning 50 when the Titans defeated the Capitals on March 16. Coming in as a replacement after going unsold, the South African cricketer will look to score a few more runs in the upcoming games.

Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol has been a consistent performer for the Giants in all three departments. The young all-rounder will be crucial for the team against RCB.

