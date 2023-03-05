RCB vs DC WPL 2023: 5 Players To Watch Out For

Check out the top 5 players from the WPL 2023 contest between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Shafali is fearless and perfectly suited for the T20 format. The T20 World Cup was recently won by Indian Under-19 women's team, wherein Shafali played a crucial part. In T20I, Shafali is the eighth-best female hitter. In the WPL 2023, she will play for the Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired Ellyse Perry, a good all-around player. She is an excellent fielder, a strong batter, and a pacer. She is one of the top fielders in the world and has both left and right-handed swinging ability.
The most valuable women's cricket player in the world right now is RCB’s captain Smriti Mandhana. She has a respectable strike rate of 123.87 and a total T20 run of 2802. In T20Is, she scored 22 half centuries. She is regarded as one of the top batters in the entire globe.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been in excellent form lately, capping off innings and hitting more frequently. Being a key team player of RCB, she will have to fulfil the role of a team finisher with the bat and be at the top of her game behind the wickets.
Meg Lanning, an Australian skipper who won the World Cup, will lead the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023. She bats right-handed and occasionally bowls medium right-arm. In Women's Twenty20 International cricket, her unbeaten 133 off 63 balls against England in 2017 retains the record for the highest individual score.
