RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals is the only team without a win in the tournament so far.
RCB will take on the winless Delhi Capitals in match no. 20 of the Indian Premier League. Bangalore lost their previous game on the last ball against the Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi's previous game against Mumbai was a last-ball thriller too.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 15.
This is the first match of the double header on Saturday and will start at 3:30 pm IST
Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be the venue for the RCB vs DC contest.
Matches Played: 29, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 18, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10, No Result: 1
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhishel Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.