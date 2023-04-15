RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals is the only team without a win in the tournament so far.

Updated On 10:35 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 20: RCB vs DC

RCB will take on the winless Delhi Capitals in match no. 20 of the Indian Premier League. Bangalore lost their previous game on the last ball against the Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi's previous game against Mumbai was a last-ball thriller too.

Date

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 15.

Time

This is the first match of the double header on Saturday and will start at 3:30 pm IST

Venue

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be the venue for the RCB vs DC contest.

RCB vs DC Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 29, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 18, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10, No Result: 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhishel Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

More Stories

RCB vs DC: 5 Players To Select In Your Team

7 Summer Vacation Tourist Places To Visit In India

Latest FD Rates April 2023: ICICI, SBI, HDFC, IDFC, BOB, Yes, Axis Bank
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe