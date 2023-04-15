RCB vs DC: 5 Players To Select In Your Team

Players are selected basis current performance and past trends.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will face-off against Delhi Capitals today at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 15 at 3:30 PM IST
RCB > DC
Met: 29 times (no result: 1)
RCB Win: 18
DC Win: 10
RCB have not lost a game against DC after the IPL 2020 season. They are currently on a three-match winning streak against the Delhi Capitals team.
Both teams come into this match after losing their last one in a last-ball thriller. RCB lost out to LSG whereas DC lost out to MI. Here are some of the players you can select basis current & past performances
The RCB captain has been in sublime form this season having scored 175 runs in 3 matches. And with DC averaging at 4.5 wickets per match in IPL 2023, Faf will look to keep these stats intact when DC plays RCB
DC have zero wins against their name but their captain sits 2nd in the list of most runs (209) this IP. Warner also scored 66 runs of 38 balls when DC faced RCB in IPL 2022.
Along with Faf; Kohli has been in great form as well, having scored 175 runs in 3 matches. RCB have been piling on runs due to their solid opening pair partnership. Like Faf, Kohli will also be looking to make merry out of DC's bowling statistics
Post their last match against MI where Axar scored 54 runs of just 25 balls, Warner joked of bringing in Axar in top 4 - as he is been the only other batsman who has been putting on some runs. And with his all-round skills he is our all-rounder of the match to select.
With both teams failing to pick any significant wickets this IPL, the only bowler to feature is our players to select is Siraj. He was the pick of the bowlers after picking up 3 wickets against LSG. In IPL 2022, he had a good outing against DC picking up 2 for 31 in his 4 overs.