RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In one of the most awaited match of the season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against the Chennai Super Kings.
In one of the most awaited game of the season, RCB will face off against MS Dhoni's CSK. RCB won their previous game against the Delhi Capitals whereas CSK lost a close encounter against Rajasthan Royals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Chennai Super Kings on Monday, April 17.
The RCB vs CSK contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is the venue for today's RCB vs CSK match.
Matches Played: 30, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 9, Won by Chennai Super Sings (CSK): 19, No Result: 1
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh