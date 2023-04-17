RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In one of the most awaited match of the season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against the Chennai Super Kings.

Updated On 9:44 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 24: RCB vs CSK

In one of the most awaited game of the season, RCB will face off against MS Dhoni's CSK. RCB won their previous game against the Delhi Capitals whereas CSK lost a close encounter against Rajasthan Royals.

Date

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Chennai Super Kings on Monday, April 17.

Time 

The RCB vs CSK contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is the venue for today's RCB vs CSK match.

RCB vs CSK Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 30, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 9, Won by Chennai Super Sings (CSK): 19, No Result: 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

