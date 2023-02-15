RBI's Financial Literacy Week 2023: All You Need To Know

‘Financial Literacy Week’ is a week observed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country. It has been conducted every year since 2016..In 2023, Financial Literacy Week will be observed from February 13 to February 17, 2023..The theme selected for this year’s Financial Literacy Week is “Good Financial Behaviour - Your Saviour”..This year’s theme aligns perfectly with the overall objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025 which aims at building financial resilience and well-being while creating awareness among people..The prime focus of Financial Literacy Week will be on creating awareness about savings, planning and budgeting, along with the prudent use of digital financial services..RBI will not only work on improving financial literacy during this week but will also continue doing so in February 2023, by undertaking a centralized mass media campaign to disseminate financial awareness messages..RBI has also advised Banks all over the country to give out the necessary information and create awareness among their customers regarding financial matters.