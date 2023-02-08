QR-Based Coin Vending Machines: How Will They Work?

Know about the RBI's QR-based coin vending machine pilot project which is set to be launched across 12 different cities in India.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently announced a pilot project to launch QR code-based coin vending machines in as many as 12 cities across India.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the project that this pilot was launched to promote the easy availability of coins through the use of UPI. As per RBI, UPI has been chosen as the payment mode since a large majority of citizens use it.
As per RBI, the aim of this project is to enhance the accessibility of Rupee (₹) coins for customers and promote the distribution of coins among the public.
The machines will dispense coins to users when they make payments using the QR codes through their UPI (Unified Payments Interface) accounts rather than physical banknotes.
Based on the results of the QR-based coin vending machine pilot project, the RBI will issue guidelines to banks for promoting the distribution of coins using these machines.
The RBI has taken a strategic decision to enhance the accessibility to coins through the use of QR code-based coin vending machines. As per RBI, the project will benefit the Indian payments landscape and offer ease and ready access to coins for customers.