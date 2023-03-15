POCO X5 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features, And More

Display

The POCO X5 has a large 6.67-inch AMOLED bezel-less display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a punch hole at the top for the front camera.

Price And Availability

The POCO X5 5G is available in 2 variants. The first variant is priced at ₹18,999 (6GB + 128GB) and the second variant is priced at ₹20,999 (8GB+256GB). It will go on sale on March 21 on Flipkart.

Rear And Front Cameras 

POCO X5 5G has a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP camera on the rear side. The front camera is a 13MP primary camera with a screen flash.

Camera Features

The POCO X5 5G cameras come with advanced features such as LED Flash, ISO Control, Exposure compensation, Touch to Focus, Face Detection, Digital Zoom, HDR mode, and Continuous Shooting.

POCO X5 5G Processor And GPU

POCO X5 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and an Octa-core Kryo and a Kryo Hexa-core processor layout and an Adreno GPU that ensures lag-free performance and top-quality graphics.

POCO X5 5G RAM And Memory

The POCO X5 5G has 6GB and 8GB RAM options and the device also has 128GB and 256GB internal storage options and can be extended up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

Battery And Charging

The device has a massive 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery that supports 33W fast charging, providing all-day-long battery life.

POCO X5 5G Connectivity

The device has 5G, 4G VoLTE, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and USB Type-C for connectivity purposes.

