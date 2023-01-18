POCO Teases New X5 Pro Phone Launch; Check Expected Features

Poco has hinted at the launch of a new phone In India. Let us check out its expected features!

Updated On 18 Jan 2023

POCO Hints The New Phone Launch In India

In a teaser, POCO hinted that the POCO X5 Pro smartphone will be introduced in India. The release of the POCO X5 Pro is anticipated for January or February. Here are some of its expected features:

Screen Size And Type

A 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 120Hz may be included on the Poco X5 Pro.

Processor

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage may be found within the smartphone.

Battery

The smartphone may have a 5000mAh battery with 67W charging capabilities.

Optics

An 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 108MP primary sensor may all be found on the Poco X5 Pro. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP camera may be found on the front.

Connectivity

5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C connection for charging are among the technologies that enable connectivity.

