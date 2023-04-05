Poco F5 To Launch On April 6, Check Expected Price And Features

Ahead of Poco F5 official debut in India, take a look at the new smartphone.
The Poco F5, one of the upcoming smartphones in April is expected to feature a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.
While official price details for Poco F5 have not been revealed, some publications report that the smartphone would be priced between ₹29,990 to ₹34,990.
The Poco F5 will come with a triple camera at the back, with a 64 MP main sensor. The front or the selfie camera will come with a 32 MP sensor.
The Poco F5 will reportedly be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU and an Adreno GPU.
The F5 will reportedly come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Moreover, some higher-priced variants may come with larger RAM and memory options.
The Poco F5 will most likely come with Android v13 out of the box, with the company’s MIUI OS installed on top.
As per reports, the new Poco F5 will come with either a 5000 mAh or a 5500 mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support.
The Poco F5 comes with connectivity options that include: 5G, 4G, 3G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, VoLTE, USB-C and NFC.