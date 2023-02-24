POCO C55 Smartphone Launched In India - Check Price, Specifications, And Features

The POCO C55 smartphone has been recently launched in India. Read on to know the price, specifications & features of the POCO C55.
The budget smartphone POCO C55 was recently launched in India and could potentially be a good option for those looking for an affordable device. The smartphone will officially go on sale on February 28.
The POCO C55 has two variants, priced at ₹9,499(4GB+64GB) and ₹10,999(6GB+128GB) respectively. The smartphone can be purchased through Flipkart and the company’s official website.
The POCO C55 comes equipped with a large 6.71-inch IPS LCD panel that has a screen resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The screen has a 268 ppi (pixels per inch) density.
The POCO C55 is powered by the Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and an Octa-core processor and a Mali-G52 GPU. It has RAM options of 4GB and 6GB.
The POCO C55 comes with Android 12 installed out of the box MIUI 13 on top. Moreover, the phone has two memory options; 64GB and 128GB.
The POCO C55 has a powerful 50MP camera with LED flash that captures 1080p@30fps video. As for the front camera, the POCO has a 5MP sensor with HDR.
The POCO C55 has a large-sized 5000 mAh battery which will easily last a full day’s use and the equipped charger has a charging speed/capacity of 10W.
The POCO C55 is available in three attractive colour options: namely Forest Green, Cool Blue and Power Black.