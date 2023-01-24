Petrol Diesel Price Today On January 24, 2023 In Major Indian Cities

Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today before heading to refuel your vehicle.
Oil marketing companies in India have released the updated petrol and diesel prices based on the fluctuating international crude rates and the foreign exchange rates. Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 24, as updated at 7:00 am.
Today, one litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost ₹96.72 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹89.62.
Today, the price of petrol in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and that of diesel is ₹94.27 per litre.
The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.24 per litre.
Today, the price of petrol in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre and that of diesel is ₹87.89 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price is ₹97.82 per litre.
The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Ahmedabad is ₹96.42 per litre and that of diesel is ₹92.17 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.