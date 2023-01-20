Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, On January 20, 2023

Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today i.e. January 20, 2023, before you head to refuel your vehicle.
The fuel prices in India have not seen a major movement in the last few months. Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 20, as updated at 7:00 am.
The cost of one litre of petrol in the national capital today is ₹96.72 and that of diesel is ₹89.62 per litre.
Today, the price of petrol in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and that of diesel is ₹94.27 per litre.
The price of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and that of diesel is ₹94.24 per litre.
The petrol price in Bangalore today stands at ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad stands at ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹97.82 per litre.
The price of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and that of diesel is ₹92.76 per litre.
The price of petrol in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.49 per litre and that of diesel is₹92.23 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.