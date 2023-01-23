Petrol And Diesel Prices Today (January 23, 2023) In Major Indian Cities

Find out the petrol and diesel prices in your city today (January 23, 2023) before you refuel your vehicle at the fuel station.
The OMCs in India review and update the petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. They compute these prices based on the international crude rates and the foreign exchange rates. Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 23, as updated at 7:00 am.
The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 and that of diesel is ₹89.62 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.27 per litre.
The price of petrol today in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre and that of diesel is ₹94.24 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price is ₹87.89 per litre.
Today, the price of petrol in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and that of diesel is ₹97.82 per litre.
The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Ahmedabad is ₹96.22 per litre and that of diesel is ₹91.96 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.