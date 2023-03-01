Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check The Fuel Prices As On March 1, 2023

Indian OMCs have not announced any significant change in fuel prices today.

Updated On 8:08 AM IST

New Delhi

In New Delhi, the petrol price today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price in the capital city is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

Today, in Mumbai, the petrol price is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

In Chennai, the petrol price today is ₹102.73 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.33 per litre.

Bangalore

The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the petrol price today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

Today, in Kolkata, the petrol price is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.49 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.23 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

