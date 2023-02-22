Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check The Fuel Prices As On February 22, 2023

Fuel prices continue to remain stable in the country. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.

Updated On 8:25 AM IST

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

Indian OMCs have not announced any significant change in petrol and diesel prices today. Here are the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, February 22, 2023, as recorded at 7:30 am.

New Delhi

Today, in New Delhi, the petrol price is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the petrol price today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre today and the diesel price is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

In Bangalore, the petrol price today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

In Kolkata, the petrol price today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

Today, in Ahmedabad, the petrol price is ₹96.77 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.51 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

